Ukrainian drone drops on parking lot in Belgorod, eight cars damaged

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Eight passenger cars were damaged near a commercial company in Belgorod after a Ukraine drone fell down on its parking lot, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Belgorod was attacked by two fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. One of them fell down on the parking lot near a commercial company and exploded. No one was hurt. Eight cars were damaged by the drone’s fragments," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The other drone fell down near a multi-apartment building. Luckily, it did not explode. No one was hurt, he added.