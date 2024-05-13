Yemen interested in supplies of Russian equipment for its thermal power plants

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia and Yemen have discussed cooperation in the oil and gas sector and the electricity sector, the Russian Energy Ministry reported following a working meeting between Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov and member of the Yemeni Advisory Council Rashid Barabaa.

In particular, the parties discussed issues related to carrying out repair work and organizing the supply of Russian equipment for thermal power plants in Yemen.

The parties also discussed prospects for implementing joint projects in the field of green energy, including attracting Russian companies for the construction of new solar generation facilities of large and medium power, the Russian Energy Ministry added.