Figure skater Valieva to play several roles in Tatiana Navka’s ice show

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will play several roles in Tatiana Navka’s ice show.

Earlier, Navka’s team said on its social networks that the Ruslan and Lyudmila ice show will be performed in Sochi in the summer.

"Kamila Valieva will play several roles: she will be starring in Ruslan and Lyudmila, and in Evenings on a Farm," Navka told TASS.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) disqualified Valieva for violating anti-doping rules and thus upheld the motion of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) demanding that Valieva be disqualified for a period of four years starting from December 21, 2021.

In late January, the International Skating Union (ISU) decided to strip Russia of its gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in the team figure skating event by taking away some of the team’s previously earned points and subsequently awarding it the bronze medal.