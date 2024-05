TBILISI, May 13. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze criticized police violence against people protesting a bill on foreign agents.

Some Georgian news media released photos and video footage showing police using force against people that were detained at a rally outside the Georgian parliament.

"I really dislike such incidents. I again urge everyone to meet all provocations with maximum tolerance," Kobakhidze said at a news conference, when asked to comment on police actions.