Scientists plan large-scale studies of musk ox population on Taymyr

KRASNOYARSK, May 2. /TASS/. Scientists of the Siberian Federal University and the Joint Directorate of the Taymyr Nature Reserves will conduct large-scale studies of the musk ox population in the Krasnoyarsk Region's north for the first time in several decades, the university's professor, the project's scientific director, Alexander Savchenko, told TASS.

"Our scientists from the Institute of Ecology and Geography, together with the Joint Directorate of the Taymyr Nature Reserves, for the first time over a few decades, will conduct a large-scale count of the musk ox population on the Taymyr Peninsula in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region," the professor said. Earlier, specialists of the nature reserve and of the university have studied the musk ox at certain locations not covering the entire population, he continued. "When studying reindeer, we have registered some locations where musk oxen lived," he added. The scientists will use light-engine aircraft, will survey hunters in northern settlements, and will analyze aerial images of 2020-2024, showing musk oxen. "This study is of practical importance for residents of the Taymyr's Dolgan-Nenets municipal district, in the Krasnoyarsk Region. Now, that, thanks to our joint work with industrial companies, the Taymyr wild reindeer have been monitored systematically, in particular to regulate hunting quotas, it is very important to study musk oxen - the only representatives of their kind on our planet. Right now, this animal is a commercial species of the North. It gives meat, skins and valuable qiviut (musk ox down). Most probably, it will become increasingly important, and - most importantly - the musk ox does not migrate like deer does, it is more stable within its habitats," the expert said, adding that following the studies the scientists will offer recommendations for the rational use of the musk ox population on the Taymyr. The recommendations will be presented to the regional authorities. The scientists expect to complete the studies this fall.

The musk ox is a massive animal with a large head, short neck, and powerful rounded horns. Adults have thick and long hair hanging down to the ground. Males weigh up to half a ton, females - less. According to the scientist, experts assess the current musk ox population in the region at about 13-15 thousand animals. The musk ox lives in the foothills and mountain ranges of the Arctic.

The research will be supported by the RN-Vankor grant program.

About musk oxen

Musk oxen inhibited vast expanses of Siberia, including the Taymyr Peninsula, about 3,000 years ago, archaeologists say. The herds grazed next to mammoths and woolly rhinoceroses. Climate change and the hunting have led to their extinction in the region. The reintroduction of musk oxen into Siberia began 50 years ago. In 1974, Canada presented the Soviet Union with 10 musk oxen. They were taken to the Bikada River area. Later on, another herd - from the USA - was brought to the Taymyr.