MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The economic effect from the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in sectors of the Russian economy amounts to more than 1 trillion rubles ($10.9 bln), Candidate for the post of Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

By 2030, this figure is expected to exceed 11 trillion rubles ($120.77 bln). Chernyshenko emphasized that the government is focused on ensuring that the country remains one of the leaders in the AI development, on creating a "regulatory paradise" for local developers, and ensuring safe mass implementation of AI.