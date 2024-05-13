Six of those wounded in shelling attack on Belgorod taken to hospitals in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Six civilians who were wounded as a result on Ukraine’s shelling attack on the city of Belgorod have been taken to Moscow for medical treatment, Alexey Kuznetsov, aide to Russia’s health minister, said.

"All the six patients from Belgorod who were sent to Moscow at the order from Mikhail Murashko have been taken to federal and city clinics. They are receiving necessary treatment," he said.

Earlier, chief of the intensive care department of the Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital Anna Pytal said that the hospital had admitted a 1.5-month-old baby and his mother who were wounded in Belgorod. The baby was in critical conditions.

According to Kuznetsov, seventeen people were taken to hospitals following the shelling attack and nine more received outpatient assistance.

Belgorod came under a massive shelling attack by Ukrainian troops on Sunday. Fragments of a downed Tochka-U projectile fell down on a multi-apartment house in Belgorod, ruining one of the house’s sections. As of now, fifteen bodies have been retrieved from under the rubble.