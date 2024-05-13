Russian, Sudanese officials talk conflict settlement in republic — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Mohamed Siraj ways to settle the military and political crisis in the republic.

"During the conversation the sides held a thorough exchange of views on issues of settling the military-political crisis in Sudan with a focus on the need to ensure the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

It added that the parties discussed further strengthening the partnership between the two countries, "including maintaining an active political dialogue."

The meeting was held at the request of Sudan.

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The main points of contention between the two military organizations are related to the timeline and methods of forming unified armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should become the commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is an option supported by al-Burhan, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, 2023, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. The conflict has left thousands dead and tens of thousands injured. The warring parties held a series of consultations in Jeddah in 2023.