Two UN employees injured amid fighting near Rafah crossing

TEL AVIV, May 13. /TASS/. At least two UN employees suffered wounds amid fighting near the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, Israel’s Kan radio reported.

One of the injured is in serious condition, according to the report. Israeli security services are investigating the incident.

On May 6, the Israel Defense Forces said it had begun preparations to evacuate people from eastern Rafah. On May 7, the IDF announced that it had launched a military operation in some neighborhoods in the east of the city and had taken control of the Rafah border crossing. On May 11, the IDF said the military recommended evacuation to residents of additional neighborhoods in eastern Rafah.

Israel's war cabinet on May 9 approved a limited expansion of the military operation in southern Gaza to the city of Rafah, Kan radio reported on May 10. Even so, Israeli negotiators were ordered to continue efforts to reach a hostage-release deal with Hamas.