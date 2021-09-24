Effectiveness of Sputnik V against delta variant exceeds 83% — Gamaleya Center

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The effectiveness of the vaccine Sputnik V against the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, according to different estimates, ranges from 83% to 94%, while effectiveness of Moderna and Pfizer is less than 50%, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said on Friday.

"The solution used in the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer works far worse against the delta strain. Their effectiveness, according to the health ministries of the countries where these vaccines are used, lies between 40% and 50%. In the meantime, the effectiveness of Sputnik V against the delta strain at the moment, according to different sources is 83% to 94%," Gintsburg said in a live broadcast organized by the Russian Jewish Congress.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020 to have become the world's first officially registered vaccine against the coronavirus. It is the first vaccine created on the adenovirus platform on the basis of a heterogeneous boosting approach (vaccine cocktail). Two different vectors for two doses of the vaccine evoke a stronger and longer immune response.