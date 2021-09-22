Biden’s UN speech editor let Russia’s Chechnya mistake slip — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the editors of US President Joe Biden’s speech, which he delivered at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, missed a geographical mistake about Russia’s Chechnya.

On Tuesday, Biden addressed the UNGA session, calling on the international community to join forces to protect the rights of sexual minorities around the world, separately mentioning Chechnya and Cameroon.

"As for the mention of the Russian region in the meaningful context with an independent state, it seems that the text editors let a mistake slip because it is not correct from the political geography’s point of view," he said.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov earlier also commented on Biden’s remarks, inviting him to visit the region.