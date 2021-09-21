US switches attention from ‘wars of the past’ to problems of the present — Biden

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The US shifts its attention from the "wars of the past" to the problems of the present, including cybersecurity, new technologies and countering terrorism in its modern form, US President Joe Biden said at the UN General Assembly 76th session Tuesday.

"Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes on devoting our resources to the challenges that hold the key to our collective future: ending this pandemic, addressing the climate crisis, managing the shifts in global power dynamics, shaping the rules of the world on vital issues like trade, cyber, emergent technologies and facing the threat of terrorism as it stands today," he said.

"We’ve ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan. And, as we close this period of relentless war, we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, of renewing and defending democracy," the US leader said.