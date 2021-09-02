Effects of US attempts to use Kiev as weapon against Russia may be sad — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Washington’s attempts to use Kiev as an anti-Russian weapon may bring about sad consequences for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Washington’s attempts to use Kiev as an anti-Russian weapon may entail very predictable and very sad consequences. Consequences for Ukraine," she said.

Zakharova stressed that some of these effects were already obvious. She mentioned the loss of national interests, disfunction of the state and the substitution of the interests and functions of one’s own state with the functions and interests of the United States.

"To my mind, there is a loss of historical identification, too," she added.

Zakharova remarked that Ukraine should be guided by the interests and will of its own people, and not the interests and will of the US political establishment.