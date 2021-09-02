Russia considers delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. / TASS /. Russia is considering the possibility of delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday at a briefing.

"In Kabul and other large cities, there is emerging dissatisfaction with the Taliban’s (banned in Russia) policy amid a surge in prices for essential goods, food and fuel. Thus, we call on the international community to take effective steps to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. For our part, we are considering the possibility of delivering Russian humanitarian aid to Kabul," Zakharova stated.

"We are greatly concerned about the growing socio-economic tension in Afghanistan connected with the suspension of financial, material and technical assistance provided by traditional donors from Western states. There still remains uncertainty in terms of reopening state institutions, and banks," the diplomat mentioned.