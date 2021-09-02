Ukraine-US relations brought to new level after presidents’ talks - Ukraine’s top diplomat

KIEV, September 2. /TASS/. Relations between the United States and Ukraine have entered a new level after the meeting of the two countries’ presidents, Joe Biden of the United States and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"Presidents took our relations to a new level," he wrote on his Twitter account after Zelensky’s talks with Biden.

Kuleba recalled that the talks lasted longer than planned - two hours instead of one - and yielded a joint statement.

"We have a joint statement and a lot of work for me & SecBlinken (US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - TASS) to implement it within the renewed US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission," the Ukrainian top diplomat added.

Talks between Biden and Zelensky were held at the White House on Wednesday. The sides released a joint statement on the US-Ukrainian strategic partnership. The US side promises support, including financial, to various spheres in Ukraine. The sides also expressed their intent to counteract alleged Russia’s aggression and Nord Stream 2.