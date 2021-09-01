Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada can be appointed Afghan cabinet head — TV

TEHRAN, September 1. /TASS/. Taliban (outlawed in Russia) leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada can become the head of the new Afghan government, Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission.

"The consultations on forming the government are almost completed, the necessary discussions on the cabinet makeup have been conducted. Undeniably, leader Akhundzada will be in the government and he will lead it," he said. Samangani did not clarify whether there will be an office of prime minister. However, sources of TOLOnews say that this post will be created.

Earlier, Khaama Press News Agency cited its sources to report that head of the Taliban political wing Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be appointed foreign minister, Mullah Yaqoob (son of the first Taliban leader) will assume the office of defense minister, while Khalifa Haqqani (son of one of the Taliban’s leaders Jelaluddin Haqqani) will become interior minister. The Taliban is expected to reveal their government appointments on September 3.

The Taliban mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The forces opposing the Taliban rule offered resistance, which was headed by Ahmad Massoud, in Panjshir Province. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it. US service members fully withdrew from Afghanistan in the early hours of Tuesday, ending their 20-year presence in the country.