More clashes break out in Panjshir, hundreds of injured and dead reported in Taliban — TV

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Clashes between the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and Afghan resistance forces have erupted again in Afghanistan’s Panjshir, a resistance commander claimed that "hundreds" of radicals were wounded and killed, CNN reports.

According to the commander, the brutal fighting continues in the Hawak Pass where the Taliban lost "hundreds of people" as wounded and killed.

Resistance force spokesperson Ali Maisam Nazary said that the Taliban broke a "gentleman agreement" and tried to attack Panjshir on Monday. The resistance front managed to repel the attack, pushing the Taliban back into the Parwan Province.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban.

The northern province of Panjshir is the only pocket of resistance to the Taliban. It is led by Ahmad Massoud, a son of Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), a once influential leader of Afghanistan’s Tajik community who fought against the Taliban back in the 1990s.