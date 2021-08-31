Putin has sufficient antibodies for protection against coronavirus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Thanks to being vaccinated, Russian President Vladimir Putin has a sufficient amount of antibodies for protection against the coronavirus infection, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We can assure you that the President is working vigorously and the inoculation has indeed had a positive effect. He received the required protective level of antibodies," the official said.

He did not elaborate on the methods used to define the level of antibodies.

When asked if the head of state’s doctors are going to announce it later, he said: "We do not have such a practice. The information about the President’s health condition is not public."

The Kremlin official refused to comment on how often the leader does PCR tests and tests for antibodies.

"As often as his doctors find it reasonable," he replied.