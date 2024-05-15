Taiwan registers approach of 45 Chinese aircraft

HONG KONG, May 15. /TASS/. Taiwan recorded 45 aircraft and six ships belonging to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in the vicinity of the island over the past 24 hours, according to the Defense Ministry’s statement on its website.

According to it, at least 26 aircraft crossed what is known as the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Earlier, the military agency reported spotting 23 Chinese aircraft near the island on Tuesday night, including Su-30 fighter jets and drones.

On May 20, Lai Ching-te will be sworn in as the new head of Taiwan’s administration.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.