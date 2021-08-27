Taliban say received no response to peace proposal from Panjshir resistance

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have received no response from the Panjshir resistance to its initiative on peaceful settlement through talks, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Friday.

"There are only two persons there who want a war. They are [Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh and [resistance leader Ahmad] Massoud. We have no problems with them. We have repeatedly said that we want to settle this issue peacefully, through talks. But we have received no response from them. If they don’t accept our peace proposals in the long run, it will not be a problem for us. We are now able to take Panjshir," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban.

The northern province of Panjshir is the only pocket of resistance to the Taliban. It is led by Ahmad Massoud, a son of Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), a once influential leader of Afghanistan’s Tajik community who fought against the Taliban back in the 1990s.