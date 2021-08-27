Haiti authorities offer $60,000 for President Moise assassin information

HAVANA, August 27. /TASS/. The Haitian government will pay more than $60,000 to those who can help to determine the location of the three people involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July, EFE news agency reported on Thursday.

The police are looking for Wendelle Coq-Thelot, a former Supreme Court judge, former Justice Ministry official Joseph Felix Badio and ex-Senator John Joel Joseph.

Moise was mortally wounded when unidentified people broke into his residence on July 7, his wife was also injured in the same attack but survived. Later, the Haitian authorities announced that the group of attackers included 26 Colombian nationals, some of them had already been detained. Overall, more than 40 people are arrested in the assassination case. The president was laid to rest on July 23 in the north of the country.