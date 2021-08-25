Global coronavirus vaccinations pass five bln

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The global number of coronavirus vaccinations has exceeded five billion, according to TASS estimates based on government data and media statistics.

The top three countries for COVID-19 vaccinations include China (1.96 bln), India (590 mln), and the United States (360 bln).

As for Russia, over 40 mln people (about 28% of the country’s population) have received the first vaccine shot, according to TASS estimates based on data from regional authorities.

It’s impossible to figure out how many people around the world have been fully vaccinated because many governments report only the number of approved vaccine doses and that of vaccine injections.

More than ten coronavirus vaccines have so far been released for public distribution across the world, including Russia’s Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, as well as the medications developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, India’s Covaxin, and the US companies Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.