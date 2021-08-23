Lukashenko accuses Poland of creating border conflict, violating Belarus border — agency

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has denounced Poland for inciting a border conflict and violating the Belarusian state border, BelTA news agency quoted him as saying on Monday at an urgent session of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"What the Poles did: they captured, I can’t say it in any other way, around 50 people in Poland who were on their way to Germany as they were called there by <…> [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, as they acknowledged. They were threatened with guns, shots were fired over their heads and they were pushed into Belarus. Naturally, they were going to Germany, they don’t want to go to Belarus. Therefore, Poland created a border conflict and violated the Belarusian state border," he said.

The Belarusian president underlined that the Belarusian side is recording the increase of the migrant flow from Afghanistan. "Several dozens or maybe even hundreds of Afghans — not Iraqis or Syrians, Afghans precisely — who they called to the West and pledged to welcome, headed to the West through Belarus," Lukashenko added.