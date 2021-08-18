About 50 migrants tried to cross Belarus-Latvia border in past 24 hours, news agency says

RIGA, August 18. /TASS/. Latvian border guards prevented 46 illegal migrants from attempting to cross the border from Belarus in the past 24 hours, and another six transgressors were detained, local news agency LETA reported on Wednesday referring to information from the State Border Guard Service.

According to the service, border guards let six migrants cross the border for humanitarian reasons. Overall, ten people have been detained since a state of emergency was imposed along the border on August 11. As many as 362 people have been detained since the start of the year. "Attempts by 436 people to illegally cross the state border have been prevented since August 10," the service said.

"The Latvian border guards offer water and food, clothing, and medical assistance to the people pushed out by Belarussian special forces to the EU border. If their life or health is in danger, they are taken to hospital," Interior Minister Marija Golubeva said in a tweet.

The minister tweeted in comments on a story published by German Deutsche Welle that several families with children from Iran have been living on the border between Latvia and Belarus for a week already without shelter and food.

Latvia is now facing illegal migration from Belarus as Lithuania did earlier. It introduced a state of emergency along the border from August 11 until November 10 that gave the border guards the authority to expel migrants back to Belarus.

In order to fight illegal migration, several years ago Latvia announced plans to install equipment along 173 kilometers of the border with Belarus, including a 135-kilometer-long fence. The project was estimated at 27.6 million euros, and work was planned to be finished in 2021. However, the process stalled due to certain defects detected by the state inspection committee.

In efforts to speed up the construction of infrastructure along the border with Belarus, the government of Latvia has approved 1.7 million euros for building a razor wire barrier. Overall, about 30 million euros are needed to finish the construction of the border infrastructure.