Biden’s exit from Afghanistan is shameful for US — Trump

NEW YORK, August 17. /TASS/. The disorganized withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan which is overseen by Joe Biden’s administration is a great shame for the United States. According to former US President Donald Trump, these developments can be viewed as one of the worst operations of the kind in history.

"What took place yesterday in Afghanistan made our withdrawal from Vietnam look like child’s play. Perhaps in World history, there has never been a withdrawal operation that has been handled so disastrously," he pointed out. "A President who has been illegitimately elected has brought great shame, in many ways, to our Country!"

After the main part of the Western military contingent was pulled out of the country, the radical movement launched a large-scale offensive to establish control over the country. On August 15, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight and took over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down to avoid bloodshed, as he put it, and fled the country. Western states are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.