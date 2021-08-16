Tajikistan permits landing of Afghan plane with military aboard, Foreign Ministry says

DUSHANBE, August 16. /TASS/. Tajikistan has allowed a plane from Afghanistan to land on its territory after receiving an SOS call. The plane was carrying over 100 Afghan servicemen, the department of information and press of Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"Tajikistan received an SOS call after which in accordance with international obligations it was decided to permit the landing of a flight originating in Afghanistan at an airport in the town of Bokhtar (Tajikistan’s Khatlon Region - TASS). More than 100 Afghan servicemen disembarked," the department reported.

On Sunday, the militants of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and started to take control of government buildings. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Currently, the Taliban controls almost the entire country, including the areas along the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.