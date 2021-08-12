Kabul presents Afghan settlement plan to the extended Troika and the Taliban — Ariana News

TEHRAN, August 12./TASS/. The head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, presented a plan for peaceful settlement at a meeting in Doha, Afghanistan’s Ariana News television said on Thursday.

"The mediation [of other countries] is needed to boost the process of reaching a political agreement with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia)," Abdullah said. According to the TV channel, the plan presented to the Extended Troika (Russia, the US, China and Pakistan) and representatives of the Taliban envisages the formation of a joint government with the Taliban.

On Tuesday, meetings on an Afghan peace settlement began in Doha. The participants have discussed prospects for a peace settlement against the background of a worsening situation in Afghanistan as a result of clashes between the government forces and the Taliban. The Kabul’s negotiating team was led by Abdullah. Special representatives from Russia, the US, China and Pakistan participated in the meeting.

Afghanistan’s security situation deteriorated significantly in April after US President Joe Biden announced that the American armed forces’ operation there, which became the US’ longest foreign military campaign was coming to an end. Against this background, the Taliban has been stepping up the pace of its offensive in several directions. According to the data from several open sources as well as the claims of the Taliban itself, the radicals are controlling from 60% to 85% of the country’s territory, including the areas along the border with five countries: Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.