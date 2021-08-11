WHO says legal procedures underway for Russia’s Sputnik V

GENEVA, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is currently going through legal procedures to secure an approval of the World Health Organization (WHO), WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao told a briefing on Wednesday.

"As for Sputnik, the process is ongoing, we have some legal procedures undergoing at the moment." she noted.

Sputnik V was certified in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus worldwide. It became the first preparation on the adenoviral platform developed using the unique heterogeneous boosting ("vaccine cocktail") approach. Thanks to the use of two different vectors for the vaccine’s two components, a stronger and more durable immune response is achieved. To date, Sputnik V has been certified in 69 countries with the total population surpassing 3.7 billion people.