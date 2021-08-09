Lukashenko promises open and honest constitutional referendum in Belarus

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. The constitutional referendum in Belarus should be held openly, honestly and democratically as the country has nothing to hide, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"We have nothing to hide. We must hold the constitutional referendum openly and honestly to elaborate the constitution at a level of a presidential draft, which will be made public for nationwide discussion," he said.

"We will do everything democratically, like is should be done in the West but is never done, as a matter of fact. Like they want. We will do everything so that not a thing could be said against it," he added.