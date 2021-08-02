Kazakhstan will receive 2 mln doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine in August-September

NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will receive another 2 mln doses of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine against the coronavirus in August-September, according to a statement made by the Karaganda pharmaceutical enterprise.

The enterprise, which is the local manufacturer of the Russian drug, has signed a new agreement with SK-Pharmacia, a distributor of medicines in Kazakhstan, on the supply of two million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"Having fulfilled on time its obligations to supply 5 million doses of Sputnik V for vaccination of citizens of the country, the Karaganda pharmaceutical enterprise took on new commitments for the production and supply of the Russian drug developed by the Gamaleya Research Center against the coronavirus infection. The Karaganda pharmaceutical enterprise and SK-Pharmacia signed an agreement on the supply of another two million doses of Sputnik V for the vaccination of citizens," the statement says.

According to the enterprise’s press service, the deadline for the execution of the new contract is August-September this year.

"As in the first case [with 5 million doses] we will fully comply with the terms of the contract," the enterprise noted.

Kazakhstan launched mass vaccination against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V on February 1. The supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical enterprise to its regions began in late February.

On April 26, the republic began vaccination with its QazVac vaccine. At the end of April, the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund purchased one million doses of the Hayat-Vax vaccine by Chinese Sinopharm to inoculate its employees.

In early June, the republic received the first batch of CoronaVac vaccine (500,000 doses) produced by the Chinese Sinovac Biotech. On July 15, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced that the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan had registered the Sputnik Light vaccine.

To date, 5,429,636 people were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine in Kazakhstan. Of these, 3,837,063 have been fully vaccinated.