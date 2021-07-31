Havana calls new US sanctions against Cuban law enforcement attempt to justify blockade

HAVANA, July 31. /TASS/. US restrictions imposed on the leadership of Cuban law enforcement are aimed at justifying the blockade of the island and Washington's internal political goals, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla announced on Friday.

"I strongly reject the inclusion of the Revolutionary National Police and its two top leaders on the fake US lists. These arbitrary measures are used in addition to disinformation and aggression to justify the inhuman blockade of Cuba," the diplomat tweeted.

According to him, the discussion by American President Joe Biden with the Cubans living in the United States against the republic is aimed exclusively at domestic political goals in the state of Florida. "The meeting of President Biden with the Cuban annexionists is a farce to justify change of regime operation against Cuba. US government is only interested in Florida’s electoral machinery and ignores the claim by Cuban people," the head of the department added.

On Friday, the US Treasury added head of the Cuban police Oscar Callejas Valkarse, and his first deputy Eddie Sierra Arias to the sanctions list.

On July 22, the US administration imposed sanctions against the Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba, Alvaro Lopez Miera, and the special forces of the country's Interior Ministry.

On July 11, Cuban state television reported that riots engulfed several Cuban cities, with several stores being destroyed. Earlier, mass manifestations broke out in the city of San Antonio de los Banos. President of Cuba Miguel Dias-Canel went there and urged the defenders of the Cuban Revolution to take to the streets in order to thwart provocations against the authorities. According to official figures, many government supporters were injured in clashes with the rioters. The Cuban authorities blamed the United States for organizing the riots.