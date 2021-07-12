Kazakhstan reports record number of coronavirus cases over day — 3,899

NUR-SULTAN, July 12. /TASS/. Over the past day, doctors in Kazakhstan have identified 3,899 new coronavirus cases - 204 more than the day before, which is the highest figure in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of cases has reached 458,724, the governmental commission against coronavirus said on Monday.

In relation to the population (18.9 mln people), the share of infected reached 2.4%, and the infection rate over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents is 0.02%.

According to the commission, a total of 413,498 people have recovered, over the past 24 hours 1,491 recovered people have been registered. A day earlier, 1,857 recovered were reported. The number of deaths due to coronavirus, according to the latest information, reached 4,681, an increase of 34 per day.

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan has been keeping statistics of coronavirus cases in a new way since August 1 of last year. It separately includes both laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and cases of pneumonia with a negative PCR test result, but with clinical signs of infection. As of July 12, 57,900 cases of such pneumonia were detected in the country, 3,492 people with this diagnosis died.

On February 1, Kazakhstan began vaccination against coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. At the end of February, the country started shipments of the Russian vaccine, produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex, to the regions. On April 26, the country began vaccination with a local drug - QazVac.

As of July 12, 4,372,235 people were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine in Kazakhstan, including 2,422,715 people who have completed the vaccination process.