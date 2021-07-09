Reporter Sergey Nikiforov appointed as Ukraine’s Zelensky’s new spokesman

KIEV, July 9. /TASS/. Former Ukraina 24 TV channel host Sergey Nikiforov replaced Yuliya Mendel as the spokesman of the Ukrainian President, according to the presidential website.

"Appoint Nikiforov Sergey Sergeyevich as the press secretary of the President of Ukraine," the appointment order says. Mendel’s dismissal order was published simultaneously.

"Considering [Nikiforov’s] professional experience in journalism, we expect further development of efficient communication with the media, and the establishment of a transparent system of coverage of the presidential activities," the presidential administration commented.

In late April, Mendel filed her resignation letter. She assumed the office on July 3, 2019. The presidential administration said at the time that she will continue working in Zelensky’s office, but in another field. According to Ukrainian media, administration head Andrey Yermak had a negative attitude to Mendel, while President Zelensky himself held her in high regard.

Nikiforov, 34, was born in Krivoy Rog, Zelensky’s home town. He graduated from the Kiev National University’s faculty of journalism and worked as a reporter on Ukrainian TV and the Euronews TV channel.