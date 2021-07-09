Jovenel Moise’s assassins did not intend to kill the Haitian president, suspects claim

HAVANA, July 9. /TASS/. The attack on the Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s residence was not meant to be an assassination, two Haiti-born US citizens that took part in the attack and were later apprehended by the police said during interrogation, according to Judge Clement Noel.

"They said they were interpreters. The mission was to arrest President Jovenel Moise within the implementation of a judge’s order and not to kill him," Noel said, citing the arrested US citizens, James Solages and Joseph Vincent. He did not disclose what "order" the attackers meant.

During the interrogation, Solages and Vincent were asked who ordered the attack on the residence. Solanges claimed he found the job on the Internet. According to Solages, the mercenaries who carried out the attack "have been in Haiti for about three months."

The Haitian judge also disclosed that the police discovered the car, used by the attackers. Inside they found five firearms, including two 9mm pistols, 5.56 ammo and a surveillance camera server, taken from presidential residence, as well as a check book, signed by Moise and his spouse, US dollars, a bulletproof vest and cell phones.

Earlier, the National Police of Haiti reported that the group of attackers included at least 28 people. Seven attackers were eliminated during apprehension, 15 were discovered and several remain at large.

President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during an attack by an unidentified group on his residence late Tuesday. First Lady Martine Moise was seriously injured and hospitalized. According to Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, the attackers spoke English and Spanish. Joseph urged the people to remain calm, assuring that the security situation in the country remains under the control of the police and the armed forces. Martial law has been declared in the republic for 15 days.