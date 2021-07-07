Unscheduled plant shutdown occurs at Belarus’ largest petrochemical facility

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. An unscheduled shutdown of a nitric acid and urea ammonium nitrate plant occurred at Grodno Azot, the largest petrochemical company in Belarus, the company’s press service reports on Wednesday.

"The causes behind what happened are under investigation. The plant will begin launching operations after its clean-up," the press service said.

It is possible to see reddish emissions because of a short-term increase of nitrogen oxides in the content of the waste gases, the press service added. This is because nitrogen oxide (IV) gives off a specific reddish-brown tint.

According to the press service, the emissions will fall within the limits permitted by the Ministry of Natural Resources. "No excesses of the established standard rates have been detected," the company said.