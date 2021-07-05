Follow-up COVID tests of 52 Russian tourists in Cuba are positive, says consul general

HAVANA, July 5. /TASS/. Follow-up PCR tests of at least 52 Russian holiday-makers in Cuba have proved to be COVID-19 positive, Russian Consul General in Havana Nana Mgeladze told TASS on Monday.

"Fifty-two Russian tourists who underwent follow-up PCR tests for the novel coronavirus infection on July 3 have received positive results. The figure is too big," she said, adding that the consulate general has managed to arrange for the tourists to be allowed to stay at their hotels.

According to Mgeladze, eighteen people are currently staying at a paid COVID isolation unit in Varadero.

According to the Russian consulate general in Havana, about 130 passengers and crewmembers of a flight that arrived in Varadero on June 30 tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Eighty more positive tests were registered on the following day. Currently, more than a hundred of Russian holiday-makers are being forced to spend their vacations in self-isolation. Most of them say they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia and are having no symptoms. They also have certificates of negative PCR tests done in Russia.