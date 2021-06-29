Security Councils of Russia and Belarus to discuss joint efforts to counter threats

MINSK, June 29. /TASS/. The Security Councils of Russia and Belarus will hold consultations in Minsk to discuss joint efforts to counter threats, Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said after a meeting of his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday.

"Our working meeting is devoted to the exchange of opinions because the experience of our colleagues from the Russian Federation is enormous while the challenges and threats and those risks that are typical for Russia today are now fully confronting the Republic of Belarus as well," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA quoted Volfovich as saying about the negotiations with his Russian counterpart and consultations of the Security Councils of both countries pending on Tuesday.

"The offices of the Security Councils of both countries are focused on discussing these issues of international and regional security and the efforts to counter these challenges and threats and countermeasures," Volfovich noted.

"This will be discussed today in the course of a working meeting," the Belarusian security chief said, adding that he would inform the head of state about the accords that would be reached at the consultations.

"Today’s meeting will also touch upon the issues of military cooperation, which is very close and efficient, military-technical cooperation and some other aspects that, first and foremost, relate to the security of our countries," Volfovich said.