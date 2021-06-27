Estonia to hold UNSC meeting on cybersecurity

TALLINN, June 27. /TASS/. Estonia will hold a top-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on issues of cybersecurity on June 29, the press service of the Estonian government said on Sunday.

The online meeting will be chaired by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu will deliver a review report.

The topic of cybersecurity is among priorities of Estonia’s membership in the United Nations Security Council.

The United Nations Security Council is comprised of five permanent members, namely Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France, and ten non-permanent members elected by the United Nations General Assembly for a term of two years. Estonia is a non-permanent member in 2020-2021.