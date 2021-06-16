Lack of Moscow-Washington contacts even worse than during USSR — Kremlin

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The shortage of contacts that Moscow and Washington are experiencing at the moment is even more severe than during the Soviet Union times, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Even during the Soviet period of history, the shortage of contacts, the shortage of dialogue was not that severe. Now, this deficit coincides with the growing conflict potential worldwide," he told TASS.

Among other things, Peskov pointed at the growing potential of "regional conflicts, disarmament issues, strategic stability and arms control problems."

Besides, the world is experiencing "rapid climate change." "The entire European continent is worried about it, this is the number one issue for them," he said.

"This is the number one issue for us as well, because we are no less vulnerable. We are the country with 65% of territory located in the permafrost area. There have been changes, and we need to speak about them. Who, if not the two largest superpowers, Russia and the United States - should discuss it for the benefit of the entire humankind? But we do not speak, and this is bad, this is the lowest point," the Kremlin spokesman said.