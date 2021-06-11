Yemeni envoy to Russia calls on states, institutions to condemn Houthi shelling of Marib

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem al-Wahishi called on friendly countries and international organizations to condemn the Houthi attack on the city of Marib that left eight people dead, and punish the criminals involved and their sponsors.

"Condemning the cowardly attack and constant selection of Marib civilians as targets for Houthi militias - which is a disrespect to international humanitarian law rights and norms - Ambassador al-Wahishi turns to the UN Security Council, urging to take responsibility, and take action by condemning this despicable crime, and by punishing the criminals and their sponsors, who seek to undermine the peaceful settlement process," the Ambassador’s statement says.

On June 10, the Yemeni Houthis shelled the city of Marib, killing eight and injuring 27. The attack involved two ballistic missiles and two rigged drones. Two strikes hit the downtown districts including residential areas and a local marketplace. The attack also hit a local prison for women. When ambulance crews arrived at the scene, they were attacked by a drone, rigged with explosives.