Russia’s exit from Open Skies Treaty was forced response to US actions — Beijing

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s denunciation of the Treaty on Open Skies was a forced response to the US’s unilateral policy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing Tuesday.

"Russia withdrew from the Treaty because the US, despite protests from the international community, carried out their policy unilaterally and neglected their obligations," the diplomat said.

According to the spokesman, Washington’s actions and their consequences "inflict serious damage to the interests of other countries".

The denunciation of the treaty was approved by the State Duma on May 19 and by the Federation Council on June 2. President Vladimir Putin signed the law on June 7.