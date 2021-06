Canada blasts Russian sanctions against its citizens as ‘unacceptable and unfounded’

OTTAWA, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s sanctions against nine Canadian citizens are unfounded and unacceptable, Global Affairs Canada told TASS on Monday.

"We are aware of Russia’s decision to ban nine Canadians from entering Russia in retaliation for the sanctions Canada imposed on March 24," the Canadian foreign ministry said. "Russia’s sanctions against Canadian individuals, including members of the government, are unacceptable and unfounded."

Earlier on Monday, Russia banned nine Canadian citizens from entering the country over their anti-Russian policies.