Zelensky’s decree runs counter to Minsk accords, aggravates conflict in Donbass — LPR

LUGANSK, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decree enforcing the National Defense and Security Council’s resolution on "invigorating peaceful settlement in Donbass runs counter to the Minsk agreements, Vladislav Deinego, chief negotiator for the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) at the Minsk peace talks, said on Friday.

"Zelensky’s decree of June 2 that enforces the National Defense and Security Council’s resolution On Certain Issues of the Invigoration of the Process of Peaceful Settlement of the Situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions is obviously geared towards aggravating the conflict, LuganskInformCenter quoted him as saying.

"It is a blatant violation of the Minsk accords and dodging international commitments," he said. "As a matter of fact, Zelensky is pushing through the same old bill on ‘the policy of a transitional period,’ which actually thwarts Ukraine’s liabilities under the Minsk agreements. No ‘justice of the transitional period’ is envisaged either by the Package of Measures or by any other documents signed within the Minsk talks."

"Instead of the constitution-enshrined special status that is stipulated by the Minsk agreements, instead of prosecution and punishment, instead of complete restoration of the socio-economic ties and the right to the cross-border cooperation with Russia, Ukraine’s authorities offer Donbass lustration and encroachment on civil rights, continuation of economic blockade, and restrictions on the freedom of movement," Deinego stressed.

Earlier, Zelensky signed a decree to enforce the National Defense and Security Council’s resolution on the invigoration of peace settlement in Donbass. The decree gives the government three months to revoke network resources allocated to telecom operators on Donbass territories outside Kiev’s control or those "used in Russia’s information aggression against Ukraine." Apart from that, the government has been given two months to draft bills on transitional period justice on territories not controlled by Kiev.