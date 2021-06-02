Russia is key defender of Serbia’s national interests, parliament speaker says

BELGRADE, June 2. /TASS/. Russia is the greatest and the most influential defender of Serbia and its national interests, speaker of Serbia’s parliament, the National Assembly, Ivica Dacic told the Russian State Duma in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Serbia and Russia are primarily committed to an order based on international law, and have confirmed this on numerous occasions. Every time when there is such an opportunity, and this time too, Serbia expresses its deep gratitude to Russia for consolidating the rule of international law over the strength of international players in a challenging time of tests for my country, thus remaining one of the most important allies on the world political arena," Dacic said.

"Today, Russia is the greatest and most influential defender of our highest national interests, namely the preservation of Serbia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia, like Serbia, firmly believes that [the province of] Kosovo and Metohija is an integral part of Serbia, and [Russia] has for decades been one of the most important political pillars in the struggle for our interests on the international arena," the Serbian parliament’s speaker said.

"In Belgrade, we understand very well the challenges of the 21st century, and we must overcome them only together, confronting them in the best traditions of friendship that we proudly inherited. Today Serbia and Russia are much more than traditional friends and allies. As you know relations between the two countries began to develop along an upward path in 2012," he stated.

In 2013, Serbia and Russia signed a strategic partnership deal, which is a comprehensive document defining the goals of bilateral cooperation, Dacic recalled. "This agreement officially confirmed our already existing strategic partnership, which has been implemented for decades and even centuries in all areas of common interest," he said.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008 and over the past years has been actively seeking to join international organizations, including UNESCO and Interpol. More than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India as well as five EU member-states, are against recognizing Kosovo’s independence.