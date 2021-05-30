Hrodna.life news portal chief editor detained in Belarus’ Grodno

MINSK, May 30. /TASS/. Chief editor of the Hrodna.life news portal Alexei Shota has been detained in Belarus’ Grodno, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said on Sunday.

"Hrodna.life chief editor Alexei Shota has been detained in Grodno. He was detained near his home," it said.

Earlier, Shota worked with the Belarusian portal tut.by. A number of its employees have been detained. In March, a court in Grodno found Shota guilty of disseminating extremist material and imposed a fine on the man.