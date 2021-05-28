Minsk to request legal assistance from Switzerland over Ryanair plane fake bombing

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee of Belarus will send a request to Switzerland for legal assistance over the fake bomb threat against the Ryanair plane, the Committee announced Friday.

"In order to confirm the consistency of its intents, the investigation has already prepared and will shortly send a request to the Swiss prosecution for legal assistance in obtaining information about the user of the email account, which the fake bomb threat originated from," the Investigative Committee said on its website.

The Belarusian Investigative Committee has said that several false bomb threats against the Ryanair passenger liner had been received in Minsk from the Swiss anonymous email service ProtonMail.

"It has been established - we draw special attention to this - that there were several false bomb threat messages from the Swiss anonymous email service ProtonMail - at 12:25 and 12:56. At the moment the verbal exchanges with the plane's crew are being studied and analyzed and many other investigative actions carried out," the Belarusian IC said.