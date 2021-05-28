Attempts to take over independent country by force impossible — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Any attempt to take over any state will be rebuffed. It is impossible to unite some countries by force, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with the CIS heads of government on Friday.

"Listen, the world has changed. Among us, there are no idiots who might try to subjugate friendly states in a colonial way. It is impossible today. Any attempt to take over any state, to unite or take over, will evoke strong resistance in that state. Many today would like to add fuel to this fire. We've got to accept the existing realities de facto and de jure and to move forward on this basis and be integrated on new principles," Lukashenko said.

On Thursday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that a rapprochement of Russia and Belarus might end with the latter's takeover.