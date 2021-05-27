Yerevan expects Moscow-led bloc to react to Azerbaijan’s capture of Armenian troops

YEREVAN, May 27. /TASS/. Armenia expects the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to demonstrate a clear reaction to Azerbaijan’s capture of six Armenian troops, leader of the My Step ruling bloc Lilit Makunts said at a parliament meeting on Thursday.

"We expect a clear reaction from our international partners, namely the CSTO. The lack of a prompt and evident reaction from the CSTO leads to such incidents and causes border tensions to escalate," Makunts pointed out.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said earlier on Thursday that six Armenian troops had been captured when trying to cross the border between the two countries. According to Azerbaijan, several pieces of Armenian military equipment, including tanks, were detected near the border on Thursday morning. The Armenian Defense Ministry confirmed the capture, adding, however, that the Armenian troops had been engaged in engineering works in a border district of the Gegharkunik Province.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained tense since May 12, when the Armenian Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain activities" in the Syunik Province’s border district. The ministry added that the Azerbaijani troops halted their activities following some steps taken by Armenian forces. According to the Armenian authorities, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had crossed Armenia’s border, moving 3.5 kilometers into the country’s territory. Yerevan later said that it had contacted the CSTO regarding a rise in border tensions. On May 25, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that an Armenian military servicemen had been mortally wounded in a border shootout in the Gegharkunik Province, which had begun when the Azerbaijani side opened fire.