Baku says six Armenian military servicemen who tried to cross the border captured

BAKU, May 27. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces had attempted to penetrate into the territory of Azerbaijan, six Armenian military servicemen were captured.

"At around 03:00 (02:00 Moscow time) on May 27, a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to penetrate into the territory of Azerbaijan towards the populated area of Yukhari Ayrim of Kalbajar District on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The enemy was conducting a mine laying operation along the supply road leading to the Azerbaijani army’s positions located on the border. As a result of prompt measures, six military servicemen of the opposite side were surrounded and captured," the report said.