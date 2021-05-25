Slovakian Health Ministry to decide on Sputnik V use on May 26

PRAGUE, May 26. /TASS/. The health ministry of Slovakia will decide on whether Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine should be authorized for use in the country after the government session on Wednesday, May 26, the country’s Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky told Radio Expres.

"The decision about the use of Sputnik V will be made on Wednesday, if the majority of ministers support it," he said. "I personally favor the European solution, but I see that a group of nationals here [in Slovakia] prefer only this vaccine. In order to increase the number of vaccinated persons, we should solve this matter [positively]."

Lengvarsky said he had no doubts about reliability of Sputnik V. At the same time, he said the Russian side had failed to provide all requested information about the vaccine.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine was delivered to Slovakia on March 1. The authorities plan to start using it on June 1.